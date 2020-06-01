Monday, June 1, 2020: Mild and muggy day with chances for showers and non-severe thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Monday will feature a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Activity will become more isolated during the evening. A few showers may produce heavy rains that will have the potential to cause localized street flooding. Rainfall totals will be up to a few 10ths of an inch. Expect higher amounts in thunderstorms. A few strong wind gusts and lightning will be a concern as well. Otherwise, temperatures will reach the low to middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be muggy.

Overnight, there will be a lingering slight chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms. This chance will continue through Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures will return Tuesday, and there will be more sun than Monday.

The forecast will dry out Wednesday. It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday