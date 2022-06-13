FORECAST SUMMARY:

Near record heat will return today. A HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect for most areas from 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. Expect highs to range from 103° to 105°. There will be a gusty south wind. Relative humidity values will drop into the teens. The combination of the dry air and the winds will make fire weather a concern. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety.

Temperatures will stay warm tonight as south winds stay gusty. Expect lows in the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies.

The humidity will increase a little tomorrow. It will feel sticky with highs back in the hundreds. South winds will remain gusty.

The hundred degree heat and the gusty winds will continue through Thursday. It will be sunny and dry.

The winds are forecast to decrease a little on Friday.

The weekend will stay hot with a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: ESE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday