Monday, June 22, 2020: Very hot and humid day today… severe storm chances Mon. PM through Tue. AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a very hot and humid day today along with partly sunny skies. Most areas will approach or exceed the triple digit mark. After a slight chance for rain showers for the eastern Big Country during the AM, the afternoon will be mostly dry. Thunderstorm chances will return to the area late this afternoon, and they will continue through the overnight. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The best chance for activity will be during the early Tuesday AM hours. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

After the passage of a cold front, temperatures on Tuesday will only top out in the upper 80’s. There is a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday will feature similar temperatures along with a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms.

The forecast will dry out by the end of the work-week as seasonable temperatures settle in.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer. The winds will be breezy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday