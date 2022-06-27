FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a Sunday cold front, today will be noticeably cooler than the hundred degree heat we have been used too. Expect highs today in the low 90’s under partly sunny skies. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There is a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms this morning. Chances of rain showers and storms will ramp up again late this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be in the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Severe storms are not expected, however dangerous lightning and heavy rain is possible.

Chances of rain and storms will end around 1:00 a.m. tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light NNE breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 15-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday