Monday, June 28: Rain chances continue all week

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Clyde preparing “biggest fireworks show yet” for Festival by the Lake
Video
Top Stories
House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
California has banned state-sponsored travel to these 17 states over LGBTQ laws
Gov. Abbott amends disaster declaration in response to ‘border crisis’
Taylor Co. running low on court-appointed attorneys
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Stamford tells funny story of retrieving a few items after winning state
Video
Top Stories
Mindy Myers speaks on excitement to be in Haskell
Video
McMurry hosts 10th annual Jimmy Lee Pierce Memorial golf tournament
Video
Lineman Challenge shines a spotlight on the men in the trenches
Video
Merkel excited for new look in 2021
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de junio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
La efectividad de las vacunas del COVID-19 ante las nuevas variantes
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de junio, 2021
Video
Un bombero voluntario de Cisco muere en accidente automovilístico
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de junio, 2021
Video
Abilene Senior Home celebra todos los días festivos del 2020 en un día
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday, June 28: Rain chances continue all week
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Jun 28, 2021 / 04:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2021 / 04:28 PM CDT
Monday, June 28: Rain chances continue all week
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
Does City of Abilene owe you money? Check this list to find out
Clyde preparing “biggest fireworks show yet” for Festival by the Lake
Video
Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery
Video
Child tax credit opt-out: When is the deadline?
Taylor Co. running low on court-appointed attorneys
Video
Stamford’s 90th annual Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo is still a go
Video
Abilene Police looking for man accused of stealing electric cart
Video
Biden tells Israel president he won’t tolerate nuclear Iran
Three killed during Comanche County crash
Cheese packager coming to Abilene, bringing 500 jobs with average pay of $60K
Video