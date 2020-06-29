Monday, June 29, 2020: Hot day today with gusty winds… storm chances return

Forecast Summary:

Expect a hot one today. Temperatures will top out in the triple digits for most. A dry-line will enter our forecast area during the afternoon. Areas west of the dry-line will be a few degrees warmer, and the dew points will be drier. Areas east of the dry-line will be a few degrees cooler, but it will be more humid. The movement of the dry-line will give our area a slight chance for rain showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some strong wind gusts. A gusty south wind will continue through the day.

Overnight, it will stay windy and temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s.

Heat advisories may have to be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures reach the triple digit mark along with elevated dew points. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms as well. Activity will be mainly in southern areas.

Expect high temperatures to be in the middle to upper 90 range through the holiday weekend. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday