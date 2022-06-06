FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs well up into the hundreds with lots of sun. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most areas south of I-20. High temperatures in those areas will range from 105°-109°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most areas north of I-20. Those areas will see highs range from 101°-104°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety in these dangerous temperatures. A breezy south wind will take a turn to the WNW this afternoon.

It will stay warm overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s. There will be a breezy south wind under a clear sky.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 15-20 G30 > WNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday