FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect triple digit temperatures today. It will be muggy as well. A dry line will move into our western counties during the late afternoon. This may cause a few storms to fire up. Severe weather is not expected and activity will be very isolated. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Scurry, Mitchel, and Coke counties form 1 PM to 8 PM. temperatures may get as hot as 106° in those areas. Make sure to practice heat safety.