Monday, March 1, 2021: Cloudy, chilly, and breezy today with a slight chance for rain showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a chilly, breezy, and cloudy day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 40’s under cloudy skies. A slight chance for rain showers will exist through the afternoon. There will be a breezy north wind. Expect winds to be around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. The winds will settle during the evening. The skies will clear from the west to the east this evening.

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies along with temperatures cooling into the low to middle 30’s. There will be a light WSW wind.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild. Expect high temperatures in the low 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light WSW wind.

Wednesday will be the pick of the week. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

Thursday will see those winds pick up. High temperatures will reach the middle 70’s once again. Thursday night into Friday morning may see a rain shower. The best chance for rain will be north of I-20.

Friday morning will feature a cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the middle 60’s.

Saturday will see highs near 60° under partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little warmer and feature a little more sun. There will be a breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 6:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday