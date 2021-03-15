Monday, March 15, 2021: Unseasonably warm and sunny with a slight breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm weather will return today. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. A few areas in the Heartland may reach the low 80’s. The winds will not be as strong as what we saw this past weekend, however there will still be a slight breeze out of the west. There will be a sunny sky.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 50’s. A few low lying areas may dip into the upper 40’s. There will be a slight breeze out of the south.

Tuesday will start cloudy. The afternoon will see partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning in the late afternoon and continuing through the early evening (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland). An isolated severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms along the front. By daybreak, it should be clear and quiet.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and gusty winds. High’s will be in the middle 60’s.

The winds will settle on Friday. It will be mild.

The weekend will see breezy south winds with lots of sun. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* (Time-frame 4:30 PM – 2:30 AM) Decreasing clouds. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:49 A.M.

Sunset: 7:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday