Monday, March 16, 2020: Chilly and foggy AM… mild and cloudy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be mild, cloudy, and quiet. The forecast will remain dry through the overnight, and a light south southeast wind will be observed.

Unsettled weather with some chances for Severe weather is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high’s in the middle 70’s. During the evening and continuning into the overnight there is the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells. If this is the case, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storms will then become more linear as they travel west to east across our area into the overnight. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high’s in the upper 70’s, and will feature the highest severe wearther potential for the week. During the evening and continuning into the overnight there is the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells. If this is the case, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storms will then become more linear as they travel west to east across our area. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

A cold front will move through our area during the mid-morning hours on Thursday. Behind the front, there will be cooler and quiter weather.

Thursday will see highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies.

Friday through the weekend will be cool. Sunday will feature a chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain/storms. PM 80% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain/storms. PM 90% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. AM 60% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ENE 10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday