FORECAST SUMMARY:

Fire weather concerns will stay in the forecast today as a dry line builds in from the west. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening for the Western and Central Big Country. This because of strong SW winds and dry air being in place. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect today from 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening for the Western and Central Big Country. SW winds will be sustained at 25 – 35 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. Ahead of the dry line there will be a chance for thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms will be possible. The Eastern Big Country and Heartland has a slight chance of severe storms. This means that scattered severe storms will be possible. Isolated severe storms will be possible in the Central Big Country. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The best chance for activity will be from 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Storm chances will exit the forecast area moving from the west to the east this afternoon and evening. It will be warm with highs in the middle to upper 70’s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s behind a cold front. There will be a gusty NW wind under a mostly clear sky.

Cooler temperatures will be felt Tuesday as highs only reach the middle to upper 50’s. There will be a gusty NNW wind with dry air in place. Fire weather will continue to stay in the forecast.

Below average temperatures will return Wednesday. Highs will only reach the middle 60’s. Fire weather will stay with us through at least Wednesday as the winds stay gusty.

Thursday will see the winds finally settle. Highs will warm into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees with a light NNW breeze.

Friday will feature unseasonably warm weather. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with lots of sun and light winds.

We will stay warm and dry through Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. Windy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: NW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 7:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday