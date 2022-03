Tips to keep your care safe from hail

Fuel thieves targeting gas station

Abilene – Till Theft

Driver runs over spectator while doing donuts in …

The city of Carbon on road to recovery while Eastern …

Eastland County receiving donations from community

Coleman family loses everything in Glen Cove fire

Suburban man having heart attack saved by quick-thinking …

Gas stolen from Tampa Bay pumps with high-tech device

Gov. Abbott speaks in Eastland while Eastland Complex …

Texas Governor Abbott speaks at Eastland fire station …