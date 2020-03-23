1  of  38
Monday, March 23, 2020: Warm temperatures return… hot mid-week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect areas of fog to effect our area through the late AM. Dense fog will be possible in the eastern Big Country. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Stephens, Eastland, Comanche, and Mills CO. until 11 AM this morning.

High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70’s under partly sunny skies. The winds will be light. Overnight, it will be mild and partly clear.

Drier air will enter the area on Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 70’s. The skies will be sunny.

Hot and dry weather will settle for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90° on both days with lots of sun.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Paetly Clear. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 7:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

