Monday, March 29, 2021: Unseasonably warm and windy today with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs near 80° for most. It will be a little warmer towards our north and a little cooler towards our south. There will be a gusty SSW wind. Relative humidity values will be in the teens. The combination of the dry air, gusty winds, and a moderate to severe drought will make fire weather elevated in the NW Big Country. Critical fire weather will even be seen in the far NW Big Country. A *RED FLAG WARNING* will be in effect for King and Knox Co. from 1PM – 8PM.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 50’s. It will remain windy.

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80’s There will be a gusty wind. The wind will shift from the SW to the NW during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. The forecast will stay dry, however temperatures will begin to decrease during the late afternoon. It will be a chilly night.

Wednesday through Friday will feature below average temperatures. Highs should be in the middle to upper 60’s along with gusty winds and partly sunny skies.

The weekend will see a return to the 70’s. It will remain windy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW > NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 10-20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 7:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday