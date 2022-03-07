FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a freezing sunrise, expect an unseasonably cool afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s. A breezy north wind will make it feel around 5-10 degrees colder. Morning clouds will gradually thin out. It will become mostly sunny.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to just below freezing as cloud cover increase. There will be a light ENE wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

Below average temperatures will stay in the forecast for Tuesday. Expect highs in the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light east wind.

Mild temperatures will return on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 60’s along with a sunny sky. South winds will be light.

A cold front will move in Thursday evening, but not before high temperatures reach the middle to upper 60’s. Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight as north winds turn breezy. Chances for precipitation will be seen Thursday night and Friday. A wintry mix will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point it looks light. That being said, precipitation type and amounts are not clear being this far out. Stick with KTAB for the latest updates.

Friday will be chilly. High temperatures will only reach the low 40’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The weekend will feature a big warm-up. Sunday will be in the 70’s. Don’t forget that the clocks get turned forward 1 hour Saturday night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. 20% PM Rain showers (possible wintry mix). Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W > N 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers (possible wintry mix). Windy. High Temperature: 42° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 6:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday