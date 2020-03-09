Monday, March 9, 2020: Warm weather settles in… chances for rain this week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will rise into the upper 70’s to near 80°. Cloud cover and wind strength will both decrease during the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies along will a west southwest wind at 5-15 MPH to develope today. Overnight, the winds will be light and variable and the skies will be partly clear. Temperatures will decrease into the lower to middle 50’s.

Warm temperatures will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be partly sunny while Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonal normals.

The weekend will be mild. Sunday will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:56 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday