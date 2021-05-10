Monday, May 10, 2021: Cloudy and cool today with rain and storm chances tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A lot cooler weather will be felt today. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under cloudy skies. Most areas will stay dry through the afternoon, however a light rain shower cannot be ruled out. There will be a NNE wind around 5-15 MPH. This evening there will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances will move in tonight. There will be a 60% chance for showers and storms tonight. Isolated severe storms will be possible. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s. There will be a light ENE wind.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will highlight the Tuesday forecast. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours. Heavy rain will be possible at times. Isolated severe storms will be possible. 0.5″ -1.0″ of rain will be possible. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday.

The forecast will stay unsettled and cool for Wednesday. Rain and storm chances look to come to an end during the evening. It will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday will remain unseasonably cool. Expect highs in the low 70’s with partly sunny skies.

Friday will see a return to near average temperatures. There will be a gusty south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the low to middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 60° (A little warmer for the southern Big Country and Heartland) Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:44 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday