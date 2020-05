FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will be a degree or two below average highs for this time of the year. There will be a breezy SSE wind under partly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. The chance for thunderstorms will return late this afternoon and continue through the night. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time with the best chance being in the western Big Country. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Otherwise, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.