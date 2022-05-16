FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a record breaking heat Sunday, hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. A humid feel will make it feel a few degrees warmer. Areas south of I-20 will reach the 100’s. There will be a light east breeze. Areas north of I-20 have a very small chance of showers and storms this evening. An isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southwest.

Dry air will return tomorrow as the winds turn gusty from the SSW. Expect elevated to critical fire weather for most of out forecast area. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is now in effect for Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. for most of the Central and Western Big Country. Gusty south southwest winds, dry air, and critically dry fuels will combine to give us the potential for critical fire weather in those areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. Record breaking heat is expected. Highs will get well into the mid (possibly even upper) 100’s. It will be a dry heat with gusty south southwest to southwest winds. Fire weather will stay in the forecast.

Hundred degree weather will stay in the forecast for Friday. The atmosphere will be a little less stable, so a shower or a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. A gusty southwest wind will turn to the northwest as a cold front moves. This will finally put an end to our unusually hot temperatures.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures with a slight chance of showers and storms. There will be a gusty northeast to east wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: NNW>E 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW > NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:40 A.M.

Sunset: 8:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday