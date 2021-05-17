Monday, May 17, 2021: Numerous severe storms likely this evening and tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After some morning rain showers and storms, the afternoon looks mainly dry. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out through. It will be warm and humid. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies. It will be humid. With the humidity it will feel like the upper 80’s to close to 90°. Storm chances will ramp up this evening. There is a *MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* this means that *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE LIKELY*. The best chance for storms will be this evening and overnight. The main hazards are very large hail (larger then golf ball size), damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and flooding.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy.

Thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday. Expect widespread rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Isolated severe storms will be possible. Flooding will be an issue during this time. Activity will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry and warm. Highs will be in the low to middle 80’s along with partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance for thunderstorms on both days.

Better chances for thunderstorms will move in Friday and this weekend. Severe weather will be possible. It will be warm, breezy, and partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE LIKELY* (MAINLY THIS EVENING) Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: *MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE LIKELY* Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday