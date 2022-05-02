FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unusually Hot temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s for most areas. The Eastern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees cooler, because morning clouds will hang on a little longer. Those areas will be in the upper 80’s. There will be a gusty south to southwest wind. Fire weather will be elevated in the Northwestern and Western Big Country as dry air builds in. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Mitchell County from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM this evening. That means that Critical fire weather is expected. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry, however any storm that does fire up has the potential to be strong to severe.

A cold front will move through tonight. It will stay dry as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s. It will be a little milder in the Southern Big Country and Heartland. The winds will turn breezy out of the north as cloud cover increases.

Tuesday will be a lot cooler. Most areas will see high temperatures reach the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer and feature a slight chance of storms. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday will see highs back to near average. Thunderstorm chances will return during the afternoon and continue through at least the evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these storms.

Dry weather will settle in Thursday afternoon. It will be warm and mostly sunny.

We will then get into a big warm-up. Friday will see highs in the middle 90’s. Triple digit heat is forecasted for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 15% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-20 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday