Monday, May 25, 2020: Unseasonably cool with more chances for rain/storms (severe possible)

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Activity will become more widespread during the late afternoon and evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and localized flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes, however unlikely, cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be unseasonably cool as they reach the upper 70’s to near 80°. A cold front will move through this afternoon. This will further increase chances for showers and storms. Overnight, severe weather chances will taper off, however the threat for showers and storms will continue. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees below what is seasonally normal. The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will also continue. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday and Thursday will both features a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue through the weekend. There will be a chance for rain and storms on Friday and a slight chance for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. Cloudy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday