Monday, May 31, 2021: Occasional showers and storms bring flooding concerns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This Memorial Day will be highlighted by occasional rain showers and storms. Heavy rain along with a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Watch out for local urban and stream flooding. A *FLOOD WATCH* will be in effect from right now through 7AM Tuesday morning. Remember to turn around and not drown. The best chance for storms will be late this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to possibly even severe. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and lightning. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s under cloudy skies. There will be a SSE breeze.

A cold front will move through tonight. The cold front will be the focus for more chances for rain and storms. Rain and storms will exit the area following the cold front as it moves from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks mainly dry, however there will still be a lingering chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers and storm chances will return each day this week. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY* *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 80% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY* *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday