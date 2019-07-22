Monday Morning Weather: July cold front brings much cooler and drier air

A cold front is currently entering the northern Big Country this morning. Meanwhile ahead of it, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially across the western Big Country this morning. Temperatures are still in the mid and upper 70s.

As the cold front pushes southward today, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a better chance in the southern Big Country through this evening. Temperatures will still warm into the mid 90s, with a heat index around 100°, but cooler and drier air is on the way into the middle of this week.

Highs will only climb to around 90° Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points fall into the mid 40s, a change from the 70° dew points we’ve been used to lately. Overnight lows will also be much cooler, falling into the mid 60s, even tying a record cold low temperatures Wednesday morning.

Today: Cold front. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. South winds becoming northeasterly around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. East winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!