Monday, November 11, 2019: Arctic cold front… Cold and windy… Wintry mix?

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A *WIND ADVISORY* will take effect today as a strong arctic cold front moves quickly through the area. Expect sustained north winds around 20-25 MPH wiith wind gusts up to 45 MPH. Isolated power outages will be possible due to broken tree limbs. Driving conditions may be hazardous at times. Make sure to secure loose outdoor objects. After a mild start temperatures will fall to the 30’s by the afternoon. Expect even lower wind chills. There will also be a 30% chance for rain showers today as well. There will be a be a brief window for the possibly of a light isolated wintry mix this evening through the early morning hours. This will be mainly for the southern Big County and Heartland. If freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow does occur this will cause a few isolated slick spots (especially on overpasses and bridges). Drive safely.

Expect cold morning lows as strong cold air advection occurs behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20’s with possible wind chills in the single digits! Afternoon high’s will only recover into the lower 40’s as sunny weather settles in.

Temperatures will warm into the 60’s for Wednesday. A weak dry cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will have little effect on our weather other than cooling temperatures in the 50’s.

We will warm back up into the 60’s through the weekend. Another cold front will move through on Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Showers *WIND ADVISORY* Decreasing Temperatures (Afternoon temperatures in the 30’s) High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 20-25 G45 MPH

Tonight: Partly – Mostly Clear. 20% Showers. Possible light wintry mix. Cold Night. Windy. Wind Chills: single digits-teens. Low Temperature: 20 Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: N 5-15 > S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 5:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday