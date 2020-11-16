Monday, November 16, 2020: Very nice afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a very nice warm-up today. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s under sunny skies. That is around 10 degrees above average. There will be a light south southwest wind. It will be a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s and 40’s. There will be a very light south wind.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day. High temperatures will get into the middle 70’s along with light winds.

The winds will pick up Wednesday. Gusty winds, generally out of the south, will stay in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay quiet and dry.

A cold front will move through during the day on Sunday. Expect increasing clouds along with a breezy NW wind. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs will be around 60°. There will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WSW > NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday