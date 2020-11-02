Monday, November 2, 2020: Nice and mild this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will be the dominant weather feature to start off the week. As a result, expect a dry and sunny day with temperatures near or a few degrees above average. High temperatures today will be in the low to middle 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south southwest wind. Overnight, temperatures will get chilly as they fall into the low to middle 40’s. A few areas will get down into the 30’s. It will stay quiet.

Warm and mostly sunny conditions will be observed during the Tuesday through Thursday period. There will be a slight warming trend. High temperatures will be near 80° by Thursday.

Friday will be in the middle 70’s along with sunny skies.

The weekend will be windy. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW-SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 5:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday