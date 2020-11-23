Monday, November 23, 2020: Mild and breezy today with partly sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. It will be partly sunny, breezy, and mild. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 60’s. South southeast winds will be around 10-15 miles per hour along with 25 mile per hour wind gusts. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the upper 50’s. The winds will also increase. Expect south winds around 15-20 MPH along with 35 MPH wind gusts.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm and windy. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s (which is right around average) under sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable.

Thanksgiving looks real nice. After a chilly morning, the afternoon will be unseasonably warm. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

Rain chances will move in Friday along with a cold front. High temperatures will be near 60° under partly sunny skies.

Saturday will feature a chance for rain showers along with a continuation of unseasonably cool weather. Sunday will be cool and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: S 15-20 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday