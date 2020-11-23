Monday, November 23: Warm and windy on Tuesday

On this week when lots of folks are finalizing their traveling plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, we are looking at mild weather to accommodate those plans here in the Big Country. For the rest of your Monday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine and the afternoon high will be a very mild 66 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 5-15 mph from the south southeast. For later this evening we will see some clouds through the evening and the overnight low will drop down to around 58 degrees. The winds will pick up and be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.