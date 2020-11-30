Monday, November 30, 2020: Unseasonably cool and quiet today

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Unseasonably cool weather will stay in the forecast today. High temperatures will only reach the low to middle 50’s under sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. Overnight, the winds will pick up a little. There will be a SSW wind wind around 5-15 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. A few low lying areas may reach the low 20’s. The sky will be clear.
Tuesday will see a return of mild weather. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy. SSW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts.
A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The forecast looks to stay mostly dry. The eastern Big Country will have a slight chance for rain showers. Besides that, the forecast will be dry. Temperatures will only reach the low 50’s.
After a cold Thursday morning, afternoon highs will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.
A warming trend will be seen through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will stay cool.
Sunday will see high temperatures in the middle 60’s. The forecast will stay dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and Variable
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH
Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 60°
Average Low Temperature: 37°
Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.
Sunset: 5:33 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday