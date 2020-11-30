Monday, November 30: Windy and mild on Tuesday

If you are looking for things to really warm up out there today, you are going to have to wait on those warmer temperatures. For your Monday we will have lots of sunshine but it will remain chilly with only a high of 50 degrees. The winds will be light and out of the north northwest at around 5-10 mph making it more on the cool side. For your Monday evening, we will see clear skies and a very chilly 29 degrees headed our way. The winds will be from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.