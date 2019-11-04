Monday, November 4, 2019: Unseasonably warm and sunny day with an evening cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Upper level zonal flow will continue today. As a result light southerly surface winds will prevail along with plenty of sun. This set-up will warm temperatures into the low 80’s. A weak dry cold front will come through in the evening. This will increase clouds and make for a chilly night. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 40’s.

High’s on Tuesday will only recover to the 60’s. It will be in the 70’s on Wednesday as iso-heights climb. Rain and thunderstorm chances move in Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. Remnants of an upper level low will also move in and enhance rain and thunderstorm chances.

The aformentioned cold front will move through on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Friday moring. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the 50’s.

Clouds will hang around over the weekend, but the forecast looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm into the 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Cold front (PM). High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-15 > N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 46° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N 5-10 > SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). 70% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 5:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday