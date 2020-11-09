Monday, November 9: Sunny and comfortable this week

We don't have any major surprises in this forecast, at least for the Big Country! Consistent and warm weather is on the way with a couple of speed bumps in the form of cold fronts ahead as well.

Tonight: Our first of two cold fronts is on the way later tonight, and with it *hopefully* some rain showers for parts of the area. I don't anticipate much in the way of rainfall but enough for mostly our eastern counties to re-arrange the dirt on your vehicles if they live outside! Low temps will dip down into the 50s with winds beginning to relax every so slightly in the 10 to 20 mph range