Monday, October 14, 2019: Mostly cloudy and mild day with some rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough digging over the western CONUS is funneling moisture from a pacific system into west central Texas. As a result, expect more clouds than sun this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well. It may get breezy at times as the wind comes in from the south southwest. Overnight, it will remain mostly cloudy and rain and thunderstorm chances will be increased to a chance (30%) for rain and thunderstorms.

For Tuesday, a combination of moisture from the aforementioned pacific system, an upper level trough, and a cold front will create a chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Behind the cold front, which will move through in the mid-late afternoon, things will turn windy.

Cooler temperatures are in store for Wednesday with highs in the lower 70’s. An upper level shortwave will also pass over our area. Rain chances will be slim to none as the low level of the atmosphere will be dry.

Quasi zonal flow will set up Thursday and will continue through Saturday. A weak upper level ridge will pass over during this time. As a result, the forecast will be dry and temperatures will be above average.

For Sunday, a strong upper level trough will dig to our west as a upper level southwest flow initiates over our area. Possible disturbances in the flow aloft gives us a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms during this time.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: W 5-10 > N 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. Windy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday