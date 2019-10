Monday, October 14: A mild morning with high temperatures stalling below our averages and isolated rain showers. We climbed pass our low temperature for today with 66 degrees. Yet, fell short to reach our average high temperature of today of 78 degrees.

Our high temperatures ranged from 71-74 across the Big Country and the Heartland.

Tonight’s lows will be near 68-71 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

