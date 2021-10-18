Monday, October 18, 2021: Mild and pleasant with some clouds and a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The high pressure area that was over us this weekend will shift to our east today as low pressure forms just east of the Rocky Mountains. This pressure gradient increase will cause south winds to turn breezy. High clouds will increase through the morning. It will become partly sunny. Expect highs in the middle 70’s.

Winds won’t let up overnight. South winds will stay breezy under partly clear skies. Temperatures won’t be as cool. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday will see highs jump into the middle 80’s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

The winds will settle on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves in. This cold front will have very little effect on our weather. It will give us a 10% chance for rain and storms. It should also cool us down a few degrees for Thursday.

The warmest days of the week will be Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with lots of sun.

The weekend will be breezy and warm. It looks dry, however Sunday has a 10% chances for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S > N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:45 A.M.

Sunset: 7:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday