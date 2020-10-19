Monday, October 19, 2020: Unseasonably cool day with mostly cloudy skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Low cloud cover and cold air advection will be the highlights of todays forecast. Expect high temperatures in the low to middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light wind out of the north. Overnight, temperatures will stay steady as the winds make a turn to the east southeast. Expect lows in the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Warm temperatures will return for Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s. This unusually warm weather pattern will continue through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy.

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will struggle as they only reach the upper 60’s. There will be a breezy north northeast wind under partly sunny skies. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Saturday will stay on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:46 A.M.

Sunset: 7:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday