Monday, October 21, 2019: Fall-like weather returns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High pressure will build into west central Texas today behind a cold front. Temperatures will be around average with plenty of sun and light winds. This type of weather will continue through Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low to middle 80’s.

A cold front is in the forecast for Thursday morning. This will cool off high temperatures to the 60’s for Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance for rain these two days as well. Due to model disagreements, only issuing a 40% chance for activity Thursday and a 30% chance for activity Friday is appropriate.

High pressure will build in for the weekend as we return to the sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will increase into the 70’s as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 6:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday