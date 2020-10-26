Monday, October 26, 2020: Rainy, cold, and windy today… *WINTER STORM/FREEZE WARNING THIS AFTERNOON*

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures were reached around 12:00 AM. Most areas were in the 40’s. Expect decreasing temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low to middle 30’s. It will be windy too. North winds will be around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. With the wind and the cold temperatures, wind chills will be in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy with a steady rain throughout the day. The morning and early afternoon will see a more moderate rain with a few isolated storms. The middle afternoon will see more of a light cold rain. Isolated sleet and freezing will be possible throughout the day too.

As early as this evening temperatures will dip into the freezing range. There will be a better chance for sleet/freezing rain this evening along with a steady light rain. Overnight, sleet and freezing rain looks likely as temperatures dip below the freezing mark. Expect some slick areas on the roadways. A *WINTER STORM WARNING* will take effect at 1PM this afternoon and continue through 7AM Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet accumulations will be around 0.25″ – 0.5″. *FREEZE WARNING* will take effect at 7 PM this evening and it will continue through 1 pm Tuesday. Temperatures will be as low as 28° tomorrow AM.

Tuesday afternoon will only see temperatures recovering into the middle to upper 30’s under cloudy skies. There will be a 90% chance for rain showers. Isolated areas of freezing rain will be possible as well. This chance for activity will continue through the Wednesday mid-morning hours.

Rain chances continue for Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 40’s. Rain chances will taper off in the late afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday look dry with cool temperatuers.

The weekend will see temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70°. Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain and Thunderstorms. Cold. Breezy. Wind Chill 25°. High Temperature: 48° Decreasing to 34° this afternoon. Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain. Wintry Mixture is likely. Ice Accumulations 0.25″ – 0.5″. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 37° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WNW 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:51 A.M.

Sunset: 6:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday