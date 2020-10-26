Monday, October 26: Icy conditions possible Tuesday

It's been a while since I've seen a cold front as strong as this and as early as this. Widespread rain chances will lead to potentially widespread freezing rain and sleet overnight tonight to our northern and central counties, as well as mixed precip for our southern counties and the Heartland.

Tonight: Overnight temperatures are going to vary a bit, with the Heartland/southern half of the Big Country expecting temperatures around 32-36 degrees. Abilene will see overnight temperatures get to around 30 degrees and our far northern counties expecting around 26-30 degrees.