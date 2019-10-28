Monday, October 28, 2019: Cool day with increasing clouds…Rain chances tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A stalled cold frontal boundary will hang out just south of our forecast area today. As a result temperatures will be below average. High’s will only top out in the 50’s for the northern and central areas. The southern counties will be a few degrees warmer. Clouds will be on the increase as we head throughout the day as an upper level shortwave trough passes us to our north.

Cloud cover will hang around overnight as high pressure to our north shifts east. This will but us in a surface north northeast flow and push colder air into our area. This will create an isentropic lift situation. Cold air to the north will replace relatively warmer air over the Big Country by lifting it vertically. As a result, chances for rain will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s to the middle 40’s. The stalled front will retrograde a little to the north on Tuesday. At the the same time, a upper level trough with an embedded shortwave will travel through the central plains. This will make rain and thunderstorms chances likely Tuesday through Wednesday. The cold front will push south on Wednesday. As it does, clouds will clear and temperatures will cool to the 40’s.

High pressure from the north will settle in Thursday. This will make areas of frost will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings.

We return to a southerly surface flow for the weekend. As a result, temperatures will warm into the 50’s for Saturday and the 60’s for Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Pattly sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. Breezy. 70% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 44° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:52 A.M.

Sunset: 6:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday