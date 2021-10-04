Monday, October 4, 2021: Very warm today with light winds and lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After some rain last week, dry weather looks to be settling in. We should stay dry through at least this week. Warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. A few clouds will build in this evening, however it will stay mostly clear. There will be a light NNE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very nice! Expect highs in the middle 80’s with light winds and lot of sun.

Thursday will be a little warmer. Expect highs in the low 90’s under sunny skies.

Southerly winds will turn breezy on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s.

Above average temperatures, breezy south winds, and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 7:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday