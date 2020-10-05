Monday, October 5, 2020: Warm and sunny with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An expansive high pressure system over the mid-west will have a big influence on our weather today. Expect high temperatures to be a few degrees above average as they reach the upper 80’s. There will be a slight breeze out of the south under sunny skies. Overnight, the winds will taper off. Temperatures will fall into the 50’s and 60’s along with a clear sky.

Temperatures will continue to warm heading into the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures reaching the low 90’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees cooler, however temperatures will still remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle 90’s along with breezy southwest winds. Sunny and dry weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 5-10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday