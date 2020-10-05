Monday, October 5: Sunny, warm, and dry this week

We're seemingly leaving behind Fall and saying hello to the Summer season again - loosely speaking - as we move further into the month of October. No cold fronts, no rain chances and hardly any cloud cover is expected for at least the rest of this first full week of October coming up.

Tonight: Mild and cool temperatures will remain as we head into the overnight hours. Low temps will drop to around the lower 60s with a very slight breeze of around 5 to 10 mph expected. Clear skies will remain.