Monday, October 7, 2019: Fall-like weather!! An unseasonably cool and breezy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Finally some fall-like weather has arrived to the Big Country. Post frontal breezy north northeast winds will be observed today as high temperatures rise to the middle to upper 70’s. Dew points will be in the 30’s so the air will feel refreshing. It will be sunny as high pressure will have a firm grip on our area.

The flow aloft will become more zonal Tuesday-Thursday as we return to a south surface flow. This will cause temperatures to rise to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A very strong cold front is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely as the front passes through. Behind the front temperatures will fall to the low 60’s along with gusty north winds.

For the weekend the upper pattern will return to being zonal. As a result, quiet weather will settle in as temperatures rise into the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 50% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday