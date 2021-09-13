Monday, September 13, 2021: Very warm and mostly sunny today… Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Slightly above average temperatures will return to the Big Country today. Most areas will reach the low to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will move into the southeast Big Country and Heartland from the western moisture bands of Tropical Storm Nicholas. Those areas will be partly sunny, and they will have a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms. There will be a southeast breeze around 10-15 MPH during the afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Nicholas as of 6:18 AM was just offshore southeast Texas. It should make landfall across central and south Texas this afternoon and or evening. Expect heavy rain and strong winds with this storm. High pressure building over West Texas will keep this storm well to the east of our area. Far western moisture bands from this storm will effect our southeast counties. Small chances for rain and increased cloud cover will be seen in our southeastern and eastern countries through mid-week. Most areas will stay most sunny and dry.

Overnight, the winds will settle as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 60’s. It will be mostly to partly clear.

Tuesday through Thursday will see near average temperatures and a few clouds from the outer moisture bands of Tropical Storm Nicholas. Small chances for showers and non-severe storms will be seen too (mainly for our eastern and southeastern counties).

Hot and dry weather will then return Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a south breeze. The winds and temperatures will both increase on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 7:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday