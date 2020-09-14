Monday, September 14, 2020: Unseasonably cool and quiet today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Conditions look very nice to start off the week. After the chance for AM showers, the rest of the day looks dry and pleasant. High temperatures today will only top out near 80° under partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NNE around 5-10 MPH with 20 MPH wind gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry along with a slight warming trend. Temperatures will remain below average. A few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out.

Better chances for showers and storms move in Thursday and Friday. The chance is still small though. Temperatures will remain in the middle 80’s.

The weekend looks real nice and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NNE 5-10 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 7:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday