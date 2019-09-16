Monday, September 16, 2019: Hot temps continue with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will be over the lower Mississippi Valley today. Western regions of the ridge will extend over our area and will be the dominant influence on our weather today. In turn, we will see a mostly sunny day with hot temperatures.

A tropical disturbance will approach the southeast Texas Gulf coast Tuesday. At the same time an upper level trough over the western CONUS will move a little to the east. This will keep the bulk of the moisture and lift associated with the tropical disturbance to our east. However, we will see some of the moisture and lift advected into our region in the Wednesday through Friday time frame. Muggy conditions as well as a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms and the muggy feel will continue.

For the weekend, the GFS suggests a weak cold front will effect our area as the aforementioned upper level trough to our west lifts to the northeast. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday PM – Sunday AM is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday