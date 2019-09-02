Monday, September 2, 2019: Hot and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The calendar may read September, but summer-like weather is here to stay. The only non-summer part to the forecast is that it won’t feel muggy, so the heat indices won’t be as much of a factor. An upper level ridge currently over the four-corners region will begin to migrate to the east today. This will give us a hot and dry day. Given the fact that the upper level high pressure system isn’t directly over us we may see an isolated rain shower this afternoon. Most of us if not all of us will stay dry due to lack of upper level support.

By Tuesday, rain shower chances end as the the upper level high takes hold of our area. A 850 hpa thermal ridge will strengthen in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. This will drive high temperatures to near 100° through the end of the work week.

The upper level trough shows some signs of weakening over the weekend. This will cool temperatures down to the middle 90’s. The forecast looks to stay dry at this point.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% PM showers. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% PM showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday